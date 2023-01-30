Nathan Jones is bullish about Southampton's chances in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle, asking: "Where would you rather be?"

The Saints boss takes his side north on Tuesday, seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and he is relishing the challenge.

"It's a wonderful game, a semi-final in front of a full house and at a really great place to play football," he said. "We will be aggressive, go after the tie and we would really like to get the first goal.

"We have got to be the best version of ourselves, make sure we are in the tie and let's see how it affects them."

With high-flying Newcastle in fine form, Jones was asked if Southampton face "Mission Impossible". He was predictably dismissive.

"They are not going to go the rest of their lives without getting beaten so why not tomorrow night?" he said. "It's a game of football and anything can happen.

"We played well in the first leg and, with a bit more belief and aggression, it could have been something different.

"It's a really acutely-poised cup tie and that is how we are treating it."