Tottenham have edged closer to a deal to sign Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 23, for 45m euros (£39.5m) from Sporting Lisbon. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Spurs full-back Djed Spence is set to head out on loan to French side Rennes for the rest of the season. (Athletic - subscription required), external

