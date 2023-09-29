McInnes on cup exit, small margins and St Mirren
- Published
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
His primary emotion is "huge disappointment" following the Viaplay Cup exit to Hearts on Tuesday and he felt Killie were the better side in the second half.
Believes his team are still on the right track, but that they need to "tidy up the little things" in order to end their recent winless run.
Full of praise for St Mirren and Stephen Robinson, and said they were "a reference to us at the start of the season".
Believes the Paisley side are a great example of what can be done on a smaller budget, and that Killie are "working towards that".