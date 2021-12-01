West Ham v Brighton: What does the form show?
Only Newcastle (13) are on a longer winless run than Brighton of all teams in the Premier League (eight games), though they’ve gone on to lose just two of those. Over the eight games, Brighton have had more shots than their opponents (99-94) and have a higher expected goals (xG) for total than their xG against (9.6 for, 8.9 against).
West Ham United have lost their past two league matches - they have not lost three in a row since June 2020, and that was one of only two such runs under David Moyes.
Some 12.1% of Brighton’s Premier League games have finished 0-0 (20/165), the highest percentage in the competition’s history.