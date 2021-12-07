AC Milan v Liverpool: The key stats

This will be the fourth time Liverpool and AC Milan have met in European competition, with Jordan Henderson scoring the winner in the return fixture of this season's campaign to win the game 3-2 after going 2-0 down.

Both sides have defeated each other in previous Champions League finals - Liverpool on penalties on that night in Istanbul in 2005 and AC Milan beat the Reds 2-1 in 2007.

Liverpool are looking to win six consecutive games in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time in their history. No English side has ever ended the group stage of the Champions League with a 100% record.

Fernando Torres, Jose Manuel Reina, Suso, Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borini are just some of the players that have played for both teams.