Devlin seeks Hearts improvement despite five-star show

Cammy Devlin insists Hearts must improve for Sunday's Scottish Cup showdown with Hibs despite blowing Aberdeen away 5-0.

“We went in at half-time 4-0 up and to be honest I didn’t think we were anywhere near our best,” said the Australia midfielder.

“We are a much better team than what we showed in parts. Obviously there were pivotal moments when we were really good and things were really flowing for us, but at times we have to be a lot better on the ball.

“Every player wants to be part of the derby – that's the reason we play football at this level. An Edinburgh derby in the Scottish Cup, games don’t come much bigger. It's is the biggest game of the season so far and we take a lot of confidence into that.”

Devlin scored his second Hearts goal – and his first at Tynecastle – to crown the rout of the Dons.

“It’s about time,” he added. “I’ve had a few chances that didn’t go in but I’m so excited and to do it on a night like this when we were 4-0 up then I am just so buzzing.”