'Hibs need positive results on two fronts'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

There is always excitement when it comes to European fixtures and this week is no different.

Hibs head to Switzerland with a two-goal advantage over Luzern and in prime position to set up a mouthwatering tie against Aston Villa.

With John McGinn now the captain at Villa Park it would ensure a sell-out crowd at Easter Road.

However, for most Scottish clubs participating in Europe it tends to lead in a downturn on the domestic front. That is certainly the way it has been for Lee Johnson’s side so far this season.

The Luzern game will take care of itself and Hibs will hope to return with European progress secured before a tricky Viaplay Cup tie at home to Raith Rovers, who under former Easter Road captain Ian Murray look to be a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this season.

Back-to-back league defeats seem to have rocked Hibs but a positive outcome in Switzerland backed up by a win against Raith on Sunday will lighten the mood.