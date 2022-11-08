'It's something I'm very proud of' - McKenzie completes law degree

Kilmarnock midfielder Rory McKenzie has begun preparing for the “culture shock” of life after football by completing a law degree.

The 29-year-old is a key part of Derek McInnes's squad and is looking to help the Ayrshire men to victory away to Dundee United on Wednesday night.

However, in an interview in Kilmarnock's club magazine, he revealed how he has been spending much of his free time.

"It's been six years in total,” he said. "Law was something that did interest me, so I just thought: 'Why not?'

"It turned out it was only English law that you could do through the Open University, so it's an English law degree that I've got.

"Even with six months to go, it didn't feel real that I was going to have a law degree. It's something that I am very proud of and happy that I did stick with, because at times it was extremely hard."

McKenzie will keep his options open about a career after football, which he accepts he will miss when he hangs up his boots.

"I've got the best job in the world, playing football," added. "It's a bit of a culture shock and reality check, retiring and starting something that isn't your passion.

"I think, as I get older, I would love to tie my degree and the law into sport of some kind, even if I had to walk away from football and do another sport.”