Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
- Published
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham.
Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:
Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise.
On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered."
He added: "It’s important you take the knocks as well as the good moments."
When asked if recent results have resulted in a change in mindset, Lampard said: "I feel it's been very positive throughout."
If Everton can keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit Lampard says "he is a huge player for us" and the challenge is to give him the right environment to show what he can do.
On improving away form, he said: "We need to have belief in ourselves and when we go away we have to find a way."
Fulham are "a really difficult opposition who are playing well themselves" but Lampard says "we know we can challenge them".