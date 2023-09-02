Sheff Utd 2-2 Everton: What Heckingbottom said

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom speaking to Match of the Day: "Probably a fair result, we can't grumble because it was a really good game. Disappointed we couldn't nick the winner at the end, but it was a great save. I always talk about performance with my players and if we play like that I am happy and proud of them.

"The only poor part of the game was the start of the second half, Everton came forward more and got more balls in the box, put us under pressure. Couple of poor decisions in key moments. In the end it could have gone either way."

On goalscorer Cameron Archer: "The first goal was excellent, from him and the whole team. To fall behind to a set play was disappointing but the size of Everton it is hard to defend sometimes We fought to get back into the game and then got ourselves on top come half-time."

On whether today was a six-pointer: "It is in a way, because we could have had three points and we didn't get them. It just shows how hard it is to get points in the Premier League.

"It is a young squad we are trying to bring together and that is why we bang on about the margins and standards. So a point is important. Day by day we have been getting stronger and it took until the end of the window to get where we want to be."