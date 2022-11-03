"﻿If I was Virgil van Dijk, I'd be fuming - I'd have been like 'why didn't I leave last summer?'"

T﻿hat's the view of West Ham striker Michail Antonio after the Dutch centre-back lost his first Premier League game for Liverpool at Anfield against Leeds last weekend.

V﻿an Dijk now holds the record for most home league games without defeat but the number will now be fixed at 70.

After this defeat and in light of Liverpool's indifferent form, Antonio and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson discuss their struggles on the Footballer's Football podcast.

"﻿I don't know how but somehow they've lost that connection where they always knew where everybody was and how to play with each other," said Antonio. "You notice that and feel it more when people are not performing."

W﻿ilson agreed, but also backed them to bounce back and contest for a place in next year's Champions League.

"﻿It just takes time and we're still early on in the season," he said. "They're not going to have this dip for long.

"﻿I think the break will help Liverpool recharge and they'll still be in and around the top four."

