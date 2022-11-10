B﻿rentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to recover from the disappointment of missing out on England's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

T﻿oney is the second-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season with eight goals but manager Gareth Southgate has opted to take Newcastle striker Callum Wilson instead.

W﻿hile Frank recognises the tough job Southgate has to select the right balance, he admits he is frustrated for Toney.

"You can't find a better striker in form in the country after Harry Kane - it's impossible," said Frank. "You say that James Maddison has been picked on form - but if the criteria is having at least one cap for England, then of course [Toney] is not selected.

"I would say that coaches don't always take the best decisions - including me - but then I am biased and so is he.

"I think Gareth has done an unbelievable job as England head coach so we should trust the selection he has picked.

"However, I don't think there's a player in and around the squad who wouldn't be disappointed with not being selected. It's about how many hits we can take and move forward.

"He [Toney] has a strong mentality and he will move forward from this."