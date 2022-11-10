'It's impossible to find a striker more in form after Kane' - Frank on Toney
- Published
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to recover from the disappointment of missing out on England's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
Toney is the second-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season with eight goals but manager Gareth Southgate has opted to take Newcastle striker Callum Wilson instead.
While Frank recognises the tough job Southgate has to select the right balance, he admits he is frustrated for Toney.
"You can't find a better striker in form in the country after Harry Kane - it's impossible," said Frank. "You say that James Maddison has been picked on form - but if the criteria is having at least one cap for England, then of course [Toney] is not selected.
"I would say that coaches don't always take the best decisions - including me - but then I am biased and so is he.
"I think Gareth has done an unbelievable job as England head coach so we should trust the selection he has picked.
"However, I don't think there's a player in and around the squad who wouldn't be disappointed with not being selected. It's about how many hits we can take and move forward.
"He [Toney] has a strong mentality and he will move forward from this."