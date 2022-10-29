St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

J﻿ack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Callum Davidson spoke of his side's increasing ability to win points despite their performances perhaps not being the best. They ticked that box again this afternoon .

The second half was better than the opening 45 but neither were overly inspiring, however. They played less than half the amount of passes into the opposition half as Killie managed and backs were against the wall for large chunks of the game. But, they came out on top of the stat that matters the most.

T﻿ime to start thinking about a top six charge?