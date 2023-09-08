BBC Three Counties Radio's Simon Oxley on Ross Barkley's initial appearances for Luton Town: "There is a lot of debate about him, partly as he has not acknowledged the supporters or whatever, which doesn't go down too well. I think we both said after West Ham that perhaps we need a little bit more.

"He is another one that needs games and he doesn't look 100% fit. He's an interesting one - if we think both [Marvelous] Nakamba and [Albert Sambi] Lokonga have to play, then Barkley would be the one to come out at the moment."

Co-commentator Geoff Doyle: "One of the issues he has - and it is probably not his fault - is that he is one of those players whose natural body language is quite relaxed. He likes to move into positions, receive the ball and jog forward with it. He is not sprinting here and there.

"The Premier League is such a relentlessly manic place to be so that is why there is so much talk about him."

