He expects David Raya's loan move to become permanent: "I think it will not be a loan in the future, that is my feeling and understanding because I don't think it makes sense to go there on loan where there is big competition for the number one spot."

However, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of the Spaniard representing the Bees again: "In football you never know, I learned that. You can never say never until it is a definite."

He confirmed Mathias Jensen will start on Saturday after coming off last weekend with a quad injury. Frank said: "He's ready - that's very positive. He's going to start tomorrow."

Frank Onyeka is also available again, while Ben Mee's calf injury will be assessed.

The Bees boss gave special mention to Keane Lewis-Potter: "He’s a fantastic player and I have no doubt that he will be very good for us."

After beating the Cottagers 3-2 last season and losing by the same scoreline in pre-season, Frank said: "Most likely it is going to be a 3-2 game tomorrow, hopefully with us coming out on top that would be nice."