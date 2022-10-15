T﻿im Oscroft, BBC Sport

Bournemouth remain unbeaten under interim manager Gary O'Neil following an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke after just over a minute, but Issa Diop levelled for the hosts.

Jefferson Lerma restored the lead before half-time, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty early in the second half drew Fulham level again.

O'Neil has now overseen four draws and two victories since the sacking of Scott Parker in August.

They face Southampton at home on Wednesday and should relish the prospect of taking on their struggling near neighbours on the back of a six-game unbeaten run.