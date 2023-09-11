Trent Alexander-Arnold was "the one true winner" from England's laboured draw with Ukraine on Saturday.

That's according to former Three Lions goalkeeper Rob Green, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that his new role in midfield could be an integral part of England's future.

"That quarterback-style position he is playing for Liverpool would have added something different," said Green. "He was not able to play for England on Saturday but sometimes you gain from your omission from the team.

"If you give Trent time and space in that deep-lying midfield role, he would have picked out England's runners."

Ex-Scotland winger Pat Nevin could also see the benefits of deploying Alexander-Arnold in a midfield pivot role.

"If you have got willing runners with intelligent movement, then you need a player who can spot that," he said.

"Trent is still learning that position to some degree, but he has a lot more time this season to become comfortable in it."

