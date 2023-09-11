The stats behind Celtic's stride to the top of the table

Top of the table, no defeats and a statement derby win at Ibrox. Brendan Rodgers has settled back in to league duties with Celtic not too badly at all.

Celtic are joint-highest goalscorers, and have had the most shots on target, with 32. Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley top countless charts, with both players sitting on four goals and assists.

Six of the team's eight goals have come from open play and they've had an almighty 132 touches in the opposition box. O'Riley with 20, Kyogo and Daizen Maeda with 19.

Rodgers' teams typically dominate the ball, build from the back and rack up countless passes, and the stats show they're doing that pretty well.

League highs again with 67.1% possession and a passing accuracy of 83.4%, which is monstrous. There's been 16 build up attacks and seven direct attacks and a ridiculous 64 sequences with 10 or more passes.

That's 25 more than the second-highest of Hearts.

At the centre of that is unsuprisingly Callum McGregor. The captain has clocked up 286 successful passes, while Greg Taylor has 210.

The left-back may have many a pass in him, but crossing has not been something any wide Celtic player has particularly opted to do. There are no names in the 10 at all.

There are none in the tackles, interceptions and possession-won-back tables, either.

Perhaps that is due to the switching-up Rodgers has done. He's used 23 players so far and made five shuffles to the starting XI. Strength in depth.