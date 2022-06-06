Dan Ashworth has described Newcastle United as a "huge club with great potential" as he officially starts his job as sporting director at St James' Park.

An agreement between the Magpies and Ashworth's former club Brighton & Hove Albion was reached on 30 May, and the 51-year-old has now cleared the relevant Premier League approval process.

"Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time," he said.

"Each time I’ve been to St James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club's long history and the unrivalled passion of its fanbase.

"It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

"I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success."