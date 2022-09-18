Following Sunday's 2-0 defeat by St Mirren, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told BBC Scotland: "First thing, credit to St Mirren, they worked really hard and were committed to their game plan and made it difficult for us.

"There are always reminders we still have work to do.

"We didn't perform in any of the areas we like to perform in and have been performing in. There isn't anything hugely positive we can take from today, including team selection - probably wasn't right."