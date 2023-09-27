Chelsea fan and Goal Diggers podcaster Teema Nicholls believes both Mauricio Pochettino's squad selection and the board's transfer strategy are contributing to the Blues' poor start to the season.

"Football is a results business and it's about scoring goals," she told BBC Radio London.

"Chelsea have not scored a goal in September. If they don't score in the next two games they will not have a goal of the month competition. This is a team that in 2021 won the Champions League, it's not really good enough.

"No disrespect to any of the teams we've played, but you would expect Chelsea to be picking up at least 15 points from their first six games. It's not good enough from the club, from Pochettino and certainly the players.

"I think he [Pochettino] is a problem, not the problem. If you look at the way he picks his teams - Colwill is not a left-back, Chilwell is not a left-winger and Conor Gallagher should be in the 10 and not Enzo. He's doing things that are not helping him and obviously not helping the team in terms of getting further up the pitch and producing patterns of play that will produce the goals we're searching for.

"But, he's not the main problem. The board and the project it has implemented at Chelsea is not going to work. This under-25 player hard line is crazy. It's a project that has never been done successfully in sport."

