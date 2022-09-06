Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Mohamed Salah has created the most chances from open play (24) in the Premier League this season - 10 more than Kevin de Bruyne and a number of others next on Opta's list.

However, he's only had five shots on target, eight fewer than Anthony Gordon and 10 behind Erling Haaland and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

These stats show Salah is being used as a creator rather than a finisher, and the eye test does the same. At Goodison Park on Saturday, Salah toiled on the touchline, totally failing to link up with Darwin Nunez (central) and Luis Diaz (left-wing).

Liverpool's brilliant attack was once epitomised by its fluidity and the interchanging of positions. Salah was as much centre-forward as he was right-winger, but for some reason, the offence still looks much more rigid since Sadio Mane's departure.

After six games last season, Salah was on five goals. This term, he's on one and that came on the opening day. When Salah got into the area late on against Everton, Liverpool almost snatched the game but his touches nearly all came on the flank.

There is a tactical evolution going on with the Reds. The full-backs are playing more centrally but it's currently harming the effectiveness of Liverpool's best player.

