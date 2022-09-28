Thrill of chase for fired-up Rangers

Rangers are "relishing the task" of trying to overhaul Celtic's two-point lead as the Scottish Premiership resumes this weekend, says captain James Tavernier.

G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst's men have won five of their opening seven league matches - drawing 2-2 at Hibs with nine men then losing 4-0 away to Celtic were the exceptions - and face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

"The boys are raring to go to get it kicked off again," Tavernier told Rangers TV.

"We were disappointed with the Hibs game, losing the men and taking the point. We didn't like the performance that we put in at Parkhead, but there's only two points in it in the league and there's a lot of games to play with it being so early in the season.

"We're really relishing the task at hand and the games ahead. We're not far away.

"It's down to us to keep our standards and the consistency to create a real good momentum."