The Premier League has recognised West Ham's work towards equality, diversity and inclusion with its highest level of award in the area.

The Hammers were previously awarded the Premier League Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard in 2020.

A club statement, external said: "Following a rigorous and in-depth assessment by an expert panel this summer, focusing on evidence of EDI across all areas of the club, the Premier League concluded that the Hammers have continued to make fantastic progress in this area and deserve to maintain the advanced level."

Striker Michail Antonio added: "Equality, diversity and inclusion is so important to the club and everyone who is part of the West Ham family.

"Together we are really involved in the local community. We are all proud of that and proud we have received this special recognition."