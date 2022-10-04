New Leeds podcast out now!
- Published
The new Leeds United podcast Don't Go To Bed Just Yet is now available on all major platforms.
Episodes will be released every Tuesday, with Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix joining BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope to talk all things Leeds United.
Up for discussion on episode one is the Aston Villa draw, Jesse Marsch's seat in the West Stand and what the future holds for Joe Gelhardt.
Skip twitter post
ℹ️ How to get hold of our new Leeds United podcast...— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 3, 2022
'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' is out...
NOW!
@BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/m9gr2sMRDh
Also on itunes and Spotify.
#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Kaf9aWgOHH
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post