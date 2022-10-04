T﻿he new Leeds United podcast Don't Go To Bed Just Yet is now available on all major platforms.

E﻿pisodes will be released every Tuesday, with Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix joining BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope to talk all things Leeds United.

Up for discussion on episode one is the Aston Villa draw, Jesse Marsch's seat in the West Stand and what the future holds for Joe Gelhardt.

