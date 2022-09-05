We asked for your post-match reaction after Brighton's impressive 5-2 win over Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Ian: At last, they didn’t try to sit back on a lead! With the players they now have - attack, attack, attack.

Peter: We’re in a euphoric place right now. If ever there was a case of substance over style, it’s coming from Brighton. The divide between these two teams is immense and will become wider as the season goes on.

Rich: Wow, wow, wow... After the first minute, I was thinking, here we go, are we going to be all huff and no puff... how wrong was I? The team didn't let their heads drop, and set about reversing the deficit. And they did just that, then took the lead. Second half we took the game to them - boom, three goals. Everyone was amazing today, but Mac Allister shone and was man of the match...

David: Brighton were simply superb today.

Ken: After Tuesday's wobble against Fulham, a brilliant fan's afternoon and second half, what’s to complain about? For Brighton fans probably the uncertainty around cover for an in-form Welbeck with a limited summer spend doesn’t mean another winter drought this year. What’s not to love about Potter? A decent man with a genius touch.