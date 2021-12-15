'So much more to City fans than just one goal'

Lisa Rabinowitz, The Man City Show podcast, external

Sergio Aguero will always have a special place in the heart of Manchester City fans of all ages.

But, for those of us who grew up watching a team that swapped promotion for relegation on a regular basis, derided by schoolmates supporting the other lot, there is simply nothing that can better the feeling of THAT moment in the 94th minute on 13 May 2012.

Aguero, of course, was so much more to City than just that one goal. The most incredible, natural goalscorer. Our leading goalscorer. A wonderfully happy and humble presence in all the behind-the-scenes footage shared by the club.

City fans could never understand how he was overlooked season after season for the team or player of the year, but he knows how much we valued him and we know just how privileged we were to see him play for City.

It's extremely sad that he's had to call time on his playing career earlier than anyone expected, but his health must come first and we wish him only the best in whatever lies ahead.