Leeds United's Jack Harrison says the Whites are taking the Carabao Cup seriously as they prepare to host League One Crewe in round two on Tuesday.

The winger, who impressed in the 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday, told BBC Radio Leeds the club "has always been ambitious and as successful as possible - and the cup is part of that as well".

"We have the mentality that we're going to win and do the best that we can."

Harrison may not feature in the tie at Elland Road despite starting both Premier League games since signing permanently from Manchester City for £11m in the summer.

The 24-year-old has spent the past three years on loan at United.

"I don't think it's a huge change. Obviously I've been here for so long now and accustomed to the lifestyle. I'm going to continue to work hard. It's just a contractual thing really because in my mind I've always felt I've been a part of Leeds."

