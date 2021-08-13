Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Brentford's rise to the Premier League has been incredible and they are a great model for other clubs to follow.

They have a policy of finding and developing young talented players early, and that plan works. I've watched them in the Championship for the past couple of years under Thomas Frank and they have been knocking on the door of the top-flight for a while.

Now they are here, I think they have some very good attacking players and they will go for it in games. That might mean they lose a lot this season, but they will win a few too. That's why, of the three promoted teams, I think they've got the best chance of staying up.

I fancy them to get something out of this one, because they are at home and in front of their fans, and we also don't know what to expect from Arsenal yet, in terms of form or how their fitness will compare with the Bees.

Louisa's prediction: I think it is going to be tough for Brentford, so I'm probably being too conservative with my scoreline here. 0-2

