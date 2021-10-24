Brentford v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Leicester revert back to the same starting XI that beat Manchester United last weekend.

That means Jamie Vardy returns up front but Patson Daka, who scored four goals in the midweek Europa League win at Spartak Moscow, drops to the bench.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Castagne, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Bertrand, Barnes, Ward, Perez, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka, Lookman.