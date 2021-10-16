Brighton also name an unchanged starting XI, but full-back Tariq Lamptey, who has not made a Premier League appearance in 10 months because of a series of hamstring injuries is on the bench along with Mali international Yves Bissouma, who has recovered from a groin injury. Striker Danny Welbeck is still sidelined with injury as Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard up front.

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella, Trossard Maupay

Subs: Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, March, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento