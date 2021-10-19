Norwich still have a chance of staying up - Sutton

The Premier League's bottom side Norwich City still have a chance of staying up, says former Canaries striker Chris Sutton.

"It doesn’t look good on the face of things. Norwich look like they are in trouble," he said on the Football Daily podcast.

"They are clearly not scoring enough goals but in a funny sort of way I think the last two games two 0-0 draws will give them a great deal of confidence.

"Not only were they not scoring, but they were conceding goals as well, so those clean sheets will have done them the world of good.

"We all saw the chance Josh Sargeant missed at the weekend and if they don’t start taking their chances then they are going to be in big, big trouble.

"We all know Norwich had an incredibly tough start to the season. The fixtures weren’t kind to them but if you look at the run of games coming up after Chelsea at the weekend, they have got Leeds, Brentford, Southampton and Wolves. They are the games where you have to think Norwich have to turn these last couple of results into victories.

"Norwich have to have faith. Daniel Farke has changed the style of play and they are looking more resolute and tighter at the back. Clearly they need to improve in the final third, but they still have a chance of staying up."

Hear more discussion on Norwich from 29'10 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds