Liverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats

  • Liverpool have not lost consecutive league games against Manchester City since a run of four between 1935 and 1937. They were beaten 4-1 the last time the sides met at Anfield in February.

  • City's victory last season ended a run of 17 away league games without a win at Liverpool - five draws, 12 defeats - and they have not won consecutive league matches at Anfield since January 1953.

  • Liverpool have won just one of their past seven Premier League games against reigning champions (two draws, four defeats) - a 3-1 home victory over Manchester City during their own title-winning campaign of 2019-20.