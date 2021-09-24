Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Fantasy football top performers

Aston Villa ended Everton's unbeaten run in a 3-0 win at Villa Park in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Villa players:

Matty Cash (3)

Emi Martinez (2)

Leon Bailey (1)

So which Aston Villa and Everton players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds