Stadium makeover as Spurs host Joshua-Usyk fight

Our boxing reporter Ade Adedoyin is at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as it prepares to host the heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

A crowd of more than 60,000 is expected and it will be the largest attendance Joshua has fought in front of since his win over Alexander Povetkin in front of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium in September 2018.

But don't worry Spurs fans, the green grass will be back on view in time for the Europa Conference League tie against NS Mura on 30 September.