Man Utd v Southampton: What does the form show?

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton (won five, drawn six) since a 1-0 home loss in January 2016.

  • Southampton are looking to secure consecutive league wins for just the second time this season having lost just one of their last seven Premier League games (won three, drawn three).

  • United haven’t lost any of their last 23 home Premier League matches played in February (won18, drawn five) since a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in February 2008.

  • The Saints have won just two of their 22 Premier League away games at Old Trafford (drawn four, lost 16), losing this same fixture 9-0 last season.