Everton's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Everton do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Toffees:

In

Billy Crellin (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed), Dele Alli (Tottenham, free, but could rise to £40m), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United, loan), Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa, loan), Nathan Patterson (Rangers, £10m), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv, undisclosed)

Out

Lewis Warrington (Tranmere), Ellis Simms (Hearts), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Are you happy with Everton's transfer window? Let us know your thoughts