Brentford's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Brentford do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Bees:

In

Christian Eriksen (unattached), Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland, loan)

Out

Luka Racic (HB Koge), Marcus Forss (Hull), Charlie Goode (Sheffield United), Dominic Thompson (Ipswich), Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF), Patrik Gunnarsson (Viking FK), Joel Valencia (Alcorcon), Mads Bidstrup (Nordsjaelland)

