Leeds United's horrendous record at the Amex will mean nothing to head coach Marcelo Bielsa when we ask him about Saturday's trip to Brighton later.

Similarly, any questions about avenging January's home defeat are pointless. Each game is there to be won on its own merits for Bielsa regardless of what has happened before.

More pertinent will be the fitness of forwards Raphinha and Rodrigo. The latter has missed three games, while the former's thigh problem has kept him out of the draws with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The clamour from supporters for youngsters Joe Gelhardt, who also picked up a knock recently, and Sam Greenwood to start ahead of Tyler Roberts are gathering - and I'm wondering if Bielsa thinks Ian Poveda's impressive displays from the bench are enough for him to be given the nod over Helder Costa.

But unless injuries occur in training, is there any reason for him to disrupt a starting line-up that has extended the unbeaten run to an impressive six games?

