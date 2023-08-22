New signing Delcroix relishing 'big opportunity' at Burnley

Centre back Hannes Delcroix said it was an easy decision to sign for Burnley once he knew the club were interested in him.

The 24-year-old is the Clarets' 10th summer signing and arrives from Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

After putting pen to paper, he told the club website: "I heard I think on Monday or Tuesday last week that Burnley was interested in me.

"It went really quick. I had a phone call with Vinny and Saturday I was already on the plane. So, it went very quick. It was a very busy few days, but I am happy to be here now.

"It’s a different competition, the Premier League. Everybody knows it. It’s the best competition in the world at the moment. For me, it’s a big opportunity to come here and it’s a great team. It was not difficult to come here when I got the option."

Delcroix was born in Haiti but moved to Belgium aged two. He joined Anderlecht's academy in 2013, before making his senior debut in 2018.

He has represented Belgium at all youth levels and has made one senior appearance for the Red Devils.