'Feyenoord test can offer fascinating insight into Celtic's qualifying hopes'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic’s Champions League campaign is almost upon them, Saturday’s Premiership fixture at home to Dundee notwithstanding, and Tuesday’s opening fixture against the Dutch champions Feyenoord could offer a fascinating insight as far as their hopes of qualifying are concerned.

Feyenoord was arguably the kindest Pot One draw Celtic could have hoped for and yet Arne Slot’s side finished seven points clear of Rangers’ recent conquerors PSV and a further six ahead of Ajax, who also handed out a couple of lessons to the Ibrox side in last season’s Champions League.

They do have injury concerns, with Japanese forward Ayase Ueda joining Santiago Gimenez and others on the treatment table, but then Brendan Rodgers doesn’t have his troubles to seek on that front so that will offer little solace.

The victory over Rangers will have restored a great deal of positivity to the Celtic ranks but domestic superiority does not necessarily translate to European success, as the two points garnered in last season’s Champions League underlines.

But great heart was taken from some of the performances in those top-tier games and I was intrigued to see how an Ange Postecoglou Celtic side would have performed with that season’s experience under their belts (I also wondered if the lure of that challenge might have kept the Australian at the club for another season).

We shall never know how that might have transpired and instead it’s Rodgers who leads Celtic into the group stage for a third time, looking to improve on the three points his sides earned in previous attempts and at the very least secure European football post Christmas.