Hearts chief McKinlay joins SFA board

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay has been appointed to the Scottish FA board.

McKinlay joins Aileen Campbell of Scottish Women’s Football as representatives of the professional and non-professional game boards respectively.

Mike Mulraney was elected as president, and Les Gray vice-president, at the SFA's annual general meeting in June.

Mulraney said: “I am pleased to welcome Andrew and Aileen to the board. Both will bring a fresh perspective and extensive experience across business, sport and public service.

"Above all, they share a passion for the game that will drive the organisation forward and help achieve our vision of inspiring the nation and transforming lives through the power of football.”

sns

Related Topics