Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Leaving Goodison Park on Saturday felt alarmingly similar to that of two weeks earlier, after Fulham left with a smash-and-grab victory.

It was another hard luck story, but one that Evertonians are growing tired of, even at this early stage of the season.

Although there are positive signs from both home games, it seems clear that Sean Dyche’s Everton side are yet to discover their identity.

At times last season, we were set up to be difficult to beat, counter attack efficiently, and play with discipline. The assumption was that this would be the blueprint for this season, which hasn’t yet materialised.

The first three games have highlighted a fragility and disconnect within the midfield. That combined with individual mistakes and a lack of leadership, means sometimes it can seem slightly chaotic.

Once Everton find a settled way to play, combined with the return from injury of so many influential individuals, I feel things will start to 'click'. Until that time though, a will to win, energy, and pride in their own performance has to come to the fore.

With only one more game to play before the first international break of the season, it feels imperative that we have to beat Sheffield United on Saturday. Lose and the heat will seriously turn up in the Finch Farm kitchen.

