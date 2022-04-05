'Beating Chelsea will be a big win for me for a long time'

Thomas Frank says he will cherish Saturday's impressive win over Chelsea for a long time.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "You work so hard if you are in this football business. Players, staff, everyone involved - but especially, I would say, the coaching team.

"They put a lot of hours into it and sometimes you can put a perfect performance in and still lose. Sometimes you perform average and you win, and you are happy but not really happy. And sometimes everything clicks.

"Saturday afternoon was a top performance. The gameplan worked 100%. The mental and emotional approaches were top.

"When we are playing a top side in Europe that are, on paper, in every position better than us and then get a fully deserved win there it is quite unique.

"That will be a big win for me for a long time."

