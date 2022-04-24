Team news - Chelsea v West Ham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the side that lost at Stamford Bridge to Arsenal in midweek.

There is no Reece James in the squad, so in comes Jorginho, with Thiago Silva replacing Malang Sarr in defence. Andreas Christensen is fit to start. It could be a back four.

Up top Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Mount, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr