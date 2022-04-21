Simon Stone, BBC Sport

On the face of it, finishing in the top four and winning a domestic cup would represent an excellent return for United in Erik Ten Hag's first season.

United have won nothing since their 2017 Europa League success under Mourinho - their longest period without silverware since the barren spell between 1977 and 1983.

If, as expected, they fail to finish in the top four this season, next term will be the fourth time out of nine they have not been involved in the Champions League.

Correcting these statistics is one of the reasons why some argue Ten Hag needs to be given time to implement his ideas and bring about tangible improvement at a club for whom winning used to be second nature.

But this is Manchester United. The noise around Old Trafford is immense. Ten Hag needs early results to prove he is the right man for the job.

Four games without a win tends to lead to talk of a crisis and that will not change. Time will only be granted externally with positive performances.

