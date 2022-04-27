Tuchel on injury news, Rudiger and Man Utd

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James both trained on Tuesday and Tuchel is hopefully the two players will be involved again during the session on Wednesday. Andreas Christensen will be assessed for the trip to Old Trafford, but Ross Barkley is unavailable because of illness.

Tuchel said he is always happy to face Manchester United as it is "one of the big occasions to play". He added: "It will always be a big match for me, no matter what position or what current form they are in. We don't reflect too much on their situation."

On United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who Tuchel has had a close relationship with during his playing and managerial career: "He was my coach when I was a third division player. He opened our eyes and brought big success to that little club. It is nice to see him. We'll maybe have time for a chat for five minutes, but we don't speak on a regular basis."

Tuchel gave an insight into how his players have reacted to the news Rudgier is set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer: "He's an aggressive leader. He gives you confidence when you play alongside him or around him. I don't think anyone likes the decision but we have to accept it. Life will go on after Toni."

Chelsea versus Manchester United used to be a title decider in days gone by, but not so much any more. "There are two other teams in red and blue who have made their point strongly," joked Tuchel. "But Manchester United is one of the most famous clubs, one of the biggest stages. We'll arrive with a strong team; we'll arrive for the win."