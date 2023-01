Frederic Guilbert has left Aston Villa to join Strasbourg, with whom he spent last season on loan.

The French full-back leaves on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

He made 31 appearances following his arrival at Villa Park in January 2019.

A statement from the club said: "Aston Villa Football Club would like to thank Frederic for his efforts while at the club and wish him all the best in his future career."