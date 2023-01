Really devastated to see the passing of Chelsea FC legend Luca Vialli.



As someone that has had my own battles with the Big C, this news becomes personal to me and highlight what I already know very well about how precious life is.



Rest well Luca, much love

πŸ™πŸΎπŸ•ŠπŸ™πŸΎ pic.twitter.com/1QUsYMzc2o