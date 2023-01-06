Tributes pour in for Blues 'legend' and 'pioneer' Vialli
- Published
Tributes have been pouring in for former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli, who has died aged 58 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ciao amico mio. RIP Gianluca Vialli pic.twitter.com/TmUherAf31— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) January 6, 2023
Really devastated to see the passing of Chelsea FC legend Luca Vialli.— Paul Canoville (@Kingcanners) January 6, 2023
As someone that has had my own battles with the Big C, this news becomes personal to me and highlight what I already know very well about how precious life is.
Rest well Luca, much love
🙏🏾🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1QUsYMzc2o
Such sad sad news to hear of the passing of Gianluca Vialli. He was no age.A brilliant footballer and a lovely man. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 6, 2023
Saddened to hear Gianluca Vialli has passed away.— David Speedie (@DavidSpeedie10) January 6, 2023
He was a fantastic footballer who made a lasting impact on the game.
His stint as a player & manager @ChelseaFC was beyond special. He was a pioneer for the blues.
My thoughts go out to his family and friends.#GianlucaVialli pic.twitter.com/AmlKeqiMwe