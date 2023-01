Things you love to see as a Motherwell fan...

Japanese attacking midfielder Riku Danzaki is pictured after arriving at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday as he closes in on a move to Steven Hammell's side.

The deal isn't signed, sealed and delivered yet, but the 22-year-old nails his colours to the mast as he holds aloft a Well scarf.

